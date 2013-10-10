Hopi Tribe's Explore Hopi Welcomes All Who Want to Experience Arizona History and Beauty

Flagstaff, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2013 --Explore Hopi welcomes visitors to experience the Grand Canyon region and offers a unique, fascinating and intriguing Hopi cultural journey in the Southwest. A variety of authentic cultural programs for visitors are available and the Explore Hopi staff welcomes visitors to the Southwest this autumn. Sponsored by the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation (HTEDC) – the new and already popular visitor program Explore Hopi (www.explorehopi.com) – features a rewarding family experience at the Hopi “center of the universe” in northern Arizona including several tour packages, a visit to the Hopi Travel Plaza on the eastern edge gateway to Hopi lands, plus a stay at the HTEDC-owned base for exploring Sedona’s Red Rock Country at the Days Inn Kokopelli.



Because Sedona’s Red Rock country is part of the Coconino National Forest, it is not a part of nor adversely affected by the current federal government shutdown.



“We’re open for business,” said Kevin Lombardo, CEO of HTEDC. “There is plenty to see and do in northern Arizona and our Explore Hopi concierges can set up a unique experience for the entire family.”



Explore Hopi features several remarkable and customizable tours via its website, ExploreHopi.com. Various tours include guided excursions to a major Southwest petroglyph site, a stay at the Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant & Inn on Second Mesa in the heart of Hopi, a stay at the affordable and comfortable Days Inn Kokopelli in Sedona and travel gas cards from the Hopi Travel Plaza at the Keams Canyon entrance to Hopi just east of Holbrook, Arizona.



“We have a number of packages or we can customize a visit depending upon what the visitor wants to experience from a cultural journey into the past on the Hopi Reservation to adventures such as hot air ballooning and exploring the beauty of the red rocks in Sedona,” said Lombardo. “For those with time we can combine a bit of both.”



A visit to Hopi that is arranged by the Explore Hopi staff also features the most current information on Hopi arts, art galleries, events and meeting Hopi artists who showcase colorful artwork in a variety of artistic media. A Hopi cuisine experience at the Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant & Inn is also a major highlight for visitors.



While the region’s national parks and monuments including Grand Canyon, Walnut Canyon, Sunset Crater and Petrified Forest closed as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown – Explore Hopi is welcoming visitors and this season is the perfect time to visit ExploreHopi.com or call our Concierges at (928) 734-0044 to plan a visit and then come experience the many cultural wonders including Oraibi village, the oldest continuously inhabited settlement in the United States.



About The HTEDC

The HTEDC was formed in 2005 by the Hopi Tribal Council to create and harness an economic environment that will blossom, by securing resources, and provide the guidance and training that allows Hopi Tribe members to prosper and preserve their homeland and culture. Headquartered in Flagstaff, the HTEDC is the sponsoring organization for Explore Hopi and owns and operates, on behalf of the Hopi Tribe, the following enterprises: Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant & Inn on Second Mesa; Days Inn Kokopelli in the Village of Oak Creek (Sedona); the Hopi Travel Plaza off I-40 near Holbrook; Hopi 3 Canyon Ranches near Winslow, Springerville and Flagstaff; and the commercial properties of Heritage Square, Continental Plaza and Kachina Square in Flagstaff. Visit ExploreHopi.com and Explore Hopi on Facebook.



contact: Kevin Lombardo, CEO, Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation, (928) 522-8675, klombardo@htedc.net



additional media contact: Steele Wotkyns | WotkynsPRplus | (928) 266-2129

steelewot3@gmail.com