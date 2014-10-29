Horror Film About Nordic Heritage, in the Works

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --FORN means “ancient” in Old Norse. This is what fuels the narrative of a new short film that will be shot soon, as the thesis project of a student at Ohio University's MFA in Film program. The film falls within the horror/fantasy genre and tells the story of Valdor, a farmer who struggles to save his father's life in modern-day rural Ohio, but learns that his land is haunted by mythical Nordic ghosts.



“Living in one of the most haunted cities in the U.S., I often wondered about the roots of some of the legends and myths that surround this town.” - said Jorge Samson Blaires, writer and director of the film. FORN deals with themes such as the coming of Viking settlers to North-America, 500 years prior to Columbus; in this context, the legends and the hypothesis that some of the remains of those ancient settlers might still haunt people these days, are what make this film a blend of fantastic elements and cultural heritage.



As part of the process of the film's link with Nordic culture, a professor of Viking and Medieval Studies of the University of Iceland is currently on board as the consultant for Old Norse language, which will be spoken in some parts of the movie. Cast and crew are currently working on polishing every aspect of this project and an Indiegogo campaign has been launched to help finance the film.



Principal photography for FORN will take place during the weekends of November, 14th to 23rd, with local actors and locations. More information about this project can be found on the following sites:

About Jorge Samson Blaires

Jorge Samson Blaires was born and raised in Asunción, Paraguay. Ever since he made his first short film with a VHS camera at the age of 14, he continued his work and development on narrative short films and a few other non-narrative projects. At the age of 19, he was awarded a scholarship to pursue his Bachelor's Degree in Japan, for a period of 5 years.



Influenced by both Asian and American cinema, he is currently pursuing an MFA in Film, as a Fulbright Scholar, at Ohio University.

