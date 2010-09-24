Horror Film "The Kult" to Begin Principal Photography in September

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2010 -- San Diego-based Gharial Productions announced today that upcoming horror film The Kult will begin principal photography on September 27, 2010 in San Diego and Riverside Counties under the direction of Kip Shelton.



The screenplay is based on the best selling thriller by UK author Shaun Jeffrey, and it weaves a terrifying story of a hunt for a serial killer. Acting out of misguided loyalty to his friends, Detective Prosper Snow is goaded into helping them perform a copycat killing. But when the real killer comes after him, it’s not only his life on the line, but his family’s too. If he goes to his colleagues for help, he risks being arrested for murder. If he doesn’t, he risks being killed.



The screenplay went into negotiations in the middle of November 2009 between Gharial Productions and Leucrota Press, and emerged with a solid contract offer and acceptance in early December.



The film stars Joe Soro, an unknown to the Hollywood movie scene, as Detective Prosper Snow. His casting carries on Gharial’s history of casting fresh faces.



With the principal cast announced and a final script in the actors’ hands, the production team is wrapping up pre-production and preparing to begin principal photography. While most of the film will be shot on location in San Diego and Riverside Counties, certain scenes require the use of a soundstage, and they will be shot in Arizona.



“I’m really looking forward to working on this film. Everyone involved has, so far, made this one of the smoothest productions I’ve ever worked on,” says Director Kip Shelton. “I also think the cast is amazing and they’re going to turn a few heads.”



Both the cast and crew are eager for filming to begin. According to them, “September can’t come soon enough.”



Visit http://www.thekultmovie.com and http://www.gharialproductions.com for more information.

