Horse Artist Ritch Gaiti Debuts Return of the Wild Horses in the Gold Light Gallery, New Hope

New Hope, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Ritch Gaiti, nationally acclaimed wild horse artist, is bringing his work back home to the Gold Light Gallery in New Hope (http://www.GoldLightGallery.com.



The exhibition, entitled, Return of the Wild Horses, displays Gaiti’s recent oil paintings of horses in the free range. It will run from June 7th through June 29th.



Ritch Gaiti (http://www.Gaiti.com) is nationally recognized for his moving oil paintings capturing the spirit, drive and emotion of horses. Gaiti says: “Somewhere deep inside the image of the horse, lies the essence of the horse; that is what I’m after.”



He has exhibited in many museums including the International Museum of the Horse and The American



Quarter Horse Museum, and been featured in many national magazines including Horses in Art magazine, Elite Equestrian magazine, and Southwest Art magazine. Gallery and Studio magazine said of Gaiti’s work: “No other contemporary artist captures the human/equine bond more sympathetically than Gaiti.”



Gaiti says: “Horses embody beauty, grace, strength, but, most of all, freedom. Nothing compares to the exciting energy of horses running free on the open range. I paint their raw and gentle vitality in their natural environs — a pasture, an open range, climbing a hill or crossing water. There are no fences to constrain them, just the natural obstacles of nature.”



Gaiti’s entire portfolio of horse paintings may be viewed on http://www.Gaiti.com



About The Gold Light Gallery

The Gold Light Gallery is located in the heart of downtown New Hope in a refurbished historical building across from the New Hope & Ivyland Train Station and next to the canal.



Exhibit hours:



June 7th 5 – 8 pm: opening reception and meet the artist



June 7th - June 29; Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 5.



Open by appointment during the week.



Gold light Gallery

30 W. Bridge Street, New Hope, Pa 18938 (Next to the New Hope & Ivyland Railroad tracks)

http://www.GoldLightGallery.com



Contact: Ritch Gaiti

609 466-5888

http://www.Gaiti.com