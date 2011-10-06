McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2011 --The legend of Christian Hosoi continues with the release of the Stalk It™ 48Five Christian Hosoi Signature Series Longboard. SEE IT HERE With his new Stalk It™ Longboard, Hosoi highlights the broad cross-over appeal of the rapidly growing world of longboarding.



Followers of Skateboarding know Christian Hosoi as an icon in the skating world and one of the all-time greats on the vert ramp and in the pools. They can tell you that he turned professional at the age of 14 and went on to be the creator of gravity-defying aerial maneuvers such as the “Rocket Air” and “Christ Air”. His smooth style and grace on a board have made him a legend among skaters. His signature “Rising Sun” logo and iconic “Hammerhead” shaped board have given him a special place in the world of skating.



If you ask Hosoi about himself today, he will most likely steer the conversation to his deep faith, his family, his skating, and quite possibly to his first signature longboard: the Stalk It™ 48Five Christian Hosoi Signature Series Longboard.



As a high-flying professional skater, Hosoi’s boards have spent more time in the air than most boards have spent on the ground. However, he now is riding a board that is at home tracing wide arcs and smooth lines that are more associated with surfing big waves and cruising boardwalks. The new Stalk It™ 48Five Christian Hosoi Signature Series 48Five is well suited to tracking fluid lines and carving swooping turns.



Hosoi’s first signature longboard features graphics that pay homage to his iconic “Rising Sun” logo, and comes equipped with the highest quality components available. The technology, quality, and craftsmanship of the components add to the board’s plush ride and provides the responsiveness that a Pro Skater like Hosoi demands of his board. The first time that he rode his new Signature board, Hosoi exclaimed “This board is amazing man, it handles like a Ferrari.” See the ride here.



The decks of all Stalk It™ Longboards are made from an innovative new material, called CornBoard™, that is engineered specifically for Stalk It™ Longboards. CornBoard™ is a renewable and environmentally responsible material that is made by combining leftover corn husks and leaves with a resin under heat and pressure. Since CornBoard™ is specifically engineered for each product that it is put into; it is the perfect material for the core of the Stalk It™ 48Five deck. The 100% CornBoard™ core is sandwiched between layers of vertically laminated ash and poplar that make up the top and bottom of the board. The composite structure of the vertically laminated hardwoods and the 100% CornBoard™ core give the deck strength and rigidity while still maintaining the responsive feel that longboarders crave.



The Christian Hosoi Signature Series is the first board to be released in the Stalk It™ Signature Series. The Stalk It™ mission of: Re-Use, Re-Purpose, and Re-Imagine materials to Respect our home and environment echoes Hosoi’s deep faith and personal message of renewal.



Upcoming releases from Stalk It™ featuring boards from Pro Surfer Alana Blanchard, Brooklyn Street Artist Mr. Kaves, and Surfer Bobby Martinez are scheduled.



About Stalk It Longboards

Stalk It uses CornBoard™, a non-wood engineered pressed board material made from leftover corn stover (husks, leaves, and stalks) for the core of its high-performance low-ECO impact longboards. Founder, Lane Segerstrom, set the Guinness World Record for speed on a towed skateboard at 78.1 mph in December 2010.



Contact:

Stalk It Longboards

Lane Segerstrom – founder

lane@stalkit.com

http://www.stalkit.com



Follow Stalk IT™ on Twitter and Facebook



PHOTOS AVAILABLE