Lead to Conversion Announces Redesign of Koloa Landing Resort Website

Hudson, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2017 --Ohio-based Lead to Conversion has recently announced the completion of a newly redesigned website for their client, Koloa Landing Resort. This site redesign is just one of many new upgrades by Koloa Landing Resort to showcase the $100-million+ resort expansion which includes 208 new deluxe studios and 1-bedroom villas, a 350,000-gallon salt-water lagoon pool, unspoiled beaches, and more than we can list here.



Lead to Conversion prides itself on their communication and commitment to their clients, so when their client at Koloa Landing Resort asked them to be a part of the expansion by providing the site redesign, they knew the results would be stunning.



The site redesign ensures that visitors can begin to experience all the resort has to offer whether planning a family vacation, wedding or corporate event. The site now showcases Koloa Landing Resort accommodations with oceanfront villas and suites with Hawaiian décor and style that complements the natural island environment. The site conveys the beauty of the islands so visitors can plan their adventure of a lifetime.



The site features enable sales and marketing for the business and intuitive navigational experience for visitors including mobile users. The elegant design provides virtual views of the property and online access for visitors and guests to check availability, make reservations, plan activities and stock the pantry before arrival and during their stay.



About Lead to Conversion

Lead to Conversion is an integrated marketing agency. Their website development team has over 15 years of experience across many industries including the hospitality segment where their digital media expertise brings hotel and resort properties to life online.



The Lead to Conversion team is now inviting all business owners to learn more about their work and to review their comprehensive range of expert online marketing and design services.



To learn more about Lead to Conversion, please contact their office team today at 855-473-6582 or visit their business website directly at LeadToConversion.com.