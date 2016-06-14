Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --When the idea of another stale, been there and done that corporate event seems like too much of an ordeal to handle, then it's time to turn to Mission Dupont, host to fun corporate events in DC, with delicious food and drink in a range of unique and inviting spaces.



One element which helps distinguish Mission Dupont from many private event spaces in DC is that there are multiple choices of individual rooms and spaces which can be rented separately or combined together. The entire venue can even be rented out for larger parties, or gatherings where privacy is of the utmost importance.



The upstairs loft is a beautiful and spacious choice for corporate receptions. It showcases a marble-topped bar, stained glass windows, and even a cell phone booth for important calls which just can't wait. Downstairs, there are four additional, separate areas, along with a large 60-foot bar with multiple televisions.



Events can be arranged as sit down dinners, table seating with buffet food, or as standing receptions with cocktails and appetizers. The entire planning process is streamlined so it's easy to select all the perfect party choices with as little stress and aggravation along the way as possible.



Popular events held in Mission Dupont's DC party room rentals include not only a full range of corporate events, but also happy hours, fundraisers, birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, wedding welcome and after parties, alumni receptions, and more.



Mission Dupont is also known as a wonderful choice for outdoor dining in Dupont Circle. The spacious patio is always open, weather allowing, and can also be rented out for events.



Executive chef Dot Steck's menu includes a range of go-to Mexican appetizers and entrees, and during the weekends, brunch and bottomless brunch are popular neighborhood choices. Daily happy hour specials are available from 5 to 7pm, including a diverse lineup of house margaritas.



To learn more about hosting corporate events at Mission Dupont, visit MissionDupont.com and submit an event inquiry. Or, for any questions speak with a representative by calling 202-525-2010.



About Mission Dupont

Mission Dupont is a Mexican restaurant and bar in Dupont Circle, Washington D.C. They offer daily happy hours and house-made cocktails, a delicious menu from executive chef Dot Steck, and host private events and gatherings of all varieties and sizes, including corporate events. Their 6,500 sq. ft. space includes two large bar areas, three dining rooms, and a spacious patio for outdoor dining. The restaurant is located at 1606 20th Street NW, at the intersection of 20th and Q.



For more information, call 202-525-2010 or visit MissionDupont.com.