HostingCon 2008 to Feature Keynote Address by Microsoft's Mark Rogers

Crystal Lake, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2008 -- Interjuncture Corp. today announced that Mark Rogers, Director of Cloud Services at Microsoft Corp., will deliver one of the keynote addresses at the upcoming HostingCon 2008 tradeshow and conference. HostingCon 2008 will be held July 28-30, 2008 at the historic Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois.



The emergence of the Web as a business and consumer platform presents many new possibilities for the hosting industry, as well as a new set of challenges. While hosted services providers are rightly concerned with a new competitive landscape that includes Microsoft and others, cloud services hold the key to a bright future. Rogers spends his time talking to the industry about the choice between on-premise software and cloud services, and the important factors to consider when determining and investing in models for software and services.



"Hosting providers are contemplating the challenges and opportunities cloud computing represents,” Rogers said. “At HostingCon 2008, I look forward to sharing the exciting technology developments taking place, and initiating a dialogue about the potential concerns and opportunities for hosting service providers.”



In addition to Rogers’ keynote address, HostingCon 2008’s conference program will contain a number of sessions discussing cloud computing and its impact on hosted services providers. Attendees will be able to learn how to help their customers feel comfortable with cloud services, how software as a service and open source software work together and how to employ virtualization in your infrastructure.



“HostingCon 2008 will be a great place to learn about how cloud services will impact your hosted services business and how you can take advantage of those trends,” said George A. Roberts IV, Executive Director of HostingCon 2008. “It will also be a wonderful opportunity to network with others in the industry and get their thoughts and ideas on how they’re transforming their businesses to thrive in a cloud services future.”



More information and online registration for HostingCon 2008 is available at http://www.hostingcon.com/2008/.



About HostingCon 2008

HostingCon is the definitive conference and tradeshow for the hosted services industry. HostingCon 2008 will be held July 28-30, 2008 at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois. Hosted services professionals around the world gather to learn more about the industry, network with their peers and vendors, and help grow their business. HostingCon is produced by Interjuncture Corp., a Crystal Lake, Illinois-based producer of technology-related tradeshows, conferences and events.



The HostingCon 2008 website is located at http://www.hostingcon.com/ and is the best source for the most up to date information on the conference program, exhibitors, and special events.

