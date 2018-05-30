Hosting.co.uk Invests in Comodo's Encryption

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2018 --Hosting.co.uk has announced the addition of SSL certificates to their product portfolio recently. After joining forces with Comodo, one of the leading Certificate Authorities (CA) in the world, Hosting.co.uk can now offer these trusted certificates at low rates. Their SSL products include Extended Validation (EV), and Domain Validation (DV) certificates, along with Multi Domain and Wildcard.



"SSL certificates give rise to a safer, more secure, online community and internet security is a vital part of a user's experience," said Frederick Schiwek, CEO of Hosting.co.uk. "and we are targeting all kinds of internet users who are seeking transparency and trust from their end users."



Founded in 2012, hosting.co.uk grew into one of the best hosting companies in the UK with 99.9% uptime, advanced technological solutions, and quality service. Last December, Hosting.co.uk joined Zonat S.A. and envisions expanding their portfolio to provide clients with practical internet tools for optimal service and security.



By adding SSL certificates to their portfolio, Hosting.co.uk wants to enable customers to increase their trust on the web and provide a more secure web experience for their users.



SSL certificates are advanced digital security protocols that encrypt important information sent from a browser to a server, like credit card numbers, usernames, passwords and more. Since Google will begin displaying "not secure" warnings on all webpages served up over unencrypted connections starting July 1, 2018, SSL certificates are the new standard for all websites, it's not just for ecommerce or websites with forms.



Moreover, any company that wants to increase confidence and conversions should consider installing a premium Extended Validation (EV) SSL certificate, as they trigger universally trusted symbols, such as the green address bar.



https://www.hosting.co.uk/