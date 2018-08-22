Hosting.uk Expands Web Hosting Services

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --UK Web Hosting Provider, Hosting.uk (https://www.hosting.uk) today announced that the company has expanded its web hosting services. One of UK's leading web hosting providers, hosting.uk, now offers an even wider range of comprehensive hosting solutions making sure there is one of every need and budget. In addition, new to its portfolio is Comodo SSL certificates, and a company blog to keep users informed on plan options, latest technologies and best practices.



"Web hosting needs change and evolve rapidly," said Arun Ambat, hosting.uk's COO. "hosting.uk plan enhancements are in line with industry standards but we're taking things a step further. We seek to go beyond the normal standards and offer services that are 'the best' and are actually what our customers need for a more complete solution."



For those customers in need of a scalable VPS plan with ultimate server performance and control on a state-of-the-art hosting infrastructure, the newly enhanced VPS Premium plan is for them. Customers get cheap VPS hosting without compromising quality, with up to 50GB of disk space, 4GB RAM and unlimited bandwidth for just £39.95/month.



At hosting.uk, customers now have flexible plans starting with VPS Standard with only essential services at very accessible prices for a smart hosting experience. For advanced customers, they can opt-out of getting a control panel. While less experienced customers can go for a fully managed VPS server with cPanel. In addition, for VPS and other web hosting solutions customers can add HTTPS to their package which is now a necessity.



With our enhanced web hosting packages, hosting.uk's customers can now benefit from daily backup of websites on hosting.uk servers, HTTPS implementation, increased scalability on VPS and dedicated hosting solutions on ultra-fast servers with a 99.99% uptime guarantee.



HTTPS is the industry standard for secure internet communication. Hosting.uk is an official reseller of Comodo's EV (Extended Validation) and Positive SSL certificates with full 128/256-bit encryption. We have added these trust bearing certificates in the hope that customers will use them to give their websites more credibility and by doing so, improve their site's conversion rates.



Hosting.uk is a leading provider of web hosting and related services in the UK.



For more information visit the company's website at https://hosting.uk/.