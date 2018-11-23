Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2018 --Summary: Hot Drinks Packaging Market By Material (Plastic, Glass, and Others) and Product (Tea, Coffee and others) - Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025



Hot Drinks Packaging Market Outlook and Trend Analysis: Hot drinks packaging market has been increasing with a significant rate, this kind of packaging is mainly used for coffee, tea or any other hot drink. The most used materials to pack these drinks are glass and plastic. Hot Drink packaging came into existence as it is difficult to carry liquids and even more difficult to carry liquid when it is hot, the materials that can help to stop the liquid from leaking are now used to carry them. The market has been growing because tea and coffee has become a staple in people life.



Hot Drinks Packaging Market-Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Strauss Group Ltd.

Unilever

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

Cantarella Bros Pty Ltd

Associated British Foods

Nestle S.A

Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

Barry's Tea

Eight O'Clock Coffee Company



Hot Drinks Packaging Market-Drivers and Restraints:

The factors that have led to the growth of the market are the increasing consumption of hot drinks on the global level, new trends in the market which helped people to carry any kind of drinks, people looking for of cost effective ways of packaging. The factor that harms the market growth is the high competition within the market about new ways and materials used for packaging and majorly the availability of more flexible ways of packaging.



Hot Drinks Packaging Market-Regional Insights:

North America dominates the market because of the increased and still increasing food and drinks services, the region is also consumes a major part of the tea and coffee production. Asian region also contributes a major share to the market as India and China are major and regular drinker of tea.North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA



Major TOC of Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers



4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)



5. Hot Drinks Packaging Market, By Material

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Hot Drinks Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Material (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Hot Drinks Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Material (2014-2018)

5.3. Plastic

5.3.1. Global Plastic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Glass



6. Hot Drinks Packaging Market, By Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Hot Drinks Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Hot Drinks Packaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

6.3. Tea

6.3.1. Global Tea Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Coffee

....



