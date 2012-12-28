New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2012 --Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: QCOR) 27.78 -2.12 (-7.09%). Range 27.35 - 29.78. 52 week 17.25 - 58.91. Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (QCOR) plunged in trade amid reports that Blue Cross Blue Shield had denied coverage of its top-selling drug, Acthar.



Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Questcor) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary product is H.P. Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) (Acthar), an injectable drug that is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, for the treatment of 19 indications. As of December 31, 2011, H.P. Acthar Gel was approved for the treatment of acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis in adults, and as monotherapy for the treatment of infantile spasms in infants and children under two years of age.



ZaZa Energy Corp (NASDAQ: ZAZA) 2.16 -0.17 (-7.30%) . Vermilion Energy Inc has completed, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the acquisition of ZaZa Energy Corporation's ZaZa Energy France S.A.S. ZaZa Energy France's operating interests cover approximately 24,300 acres with 100% working interests in the Saint Firmin, Chateaurenard, Courtenay, Chuelles, and Charmottes fields in the Paris Basin. Vermilion paid approximately US$76 million cash at closing of the Acquisition, including working capital.



ZaZa Energy Corporation, is a holding company for Toreador Resources Corporation (Toreador) and ZaZa Energy LLC (ZaZa LLC). On February 21, 2012, the Company consummated the combination of Toreador Resources Corporation and ZaZa Energy LLC.



