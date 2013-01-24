Hot Equities Review & Reports for : (NASDAQ : CSCO), (NASDAQ : MRVL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2013 --Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has agreed to buy Israeli software maker Intucell for $475 million in cash and retention-based incentives, as the technology heavyweight looks to address the challenges brought about by increased network traffic.



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use. It provides a line of products for transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and around the world. Its products are designed to transform how people connect, communicate, and collaborate.



Find out more on CSCO here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CSCO



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) and ZeroDesktop announced that three leading manufacturers have signed on to support ZeroDesktop's personal Cloud OS infrastructure powered by Marvell's award-winning ARMADA® 1500 Series SoC platform (88DE3100).



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a global semiconductor provider of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing and embedded microprocessor integrated circuits.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Marvell) is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products.The Company develops complex System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. Its product portfolio includes devices for data storage, enterprise-class Ethernet data switching, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHY), mobile handsets and other consumer electronics, wireless networking, personal area networking, Ethernet-based personal computer (PC) connectivity, control plane communications controllers, video-image processing and power management solutions.



Find out more on MRVL here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MRVL



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009