Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (NASDAQ: SIRI), (NASDAQ: INTC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2013 --SIRIUS XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced that former Vice President Al Gore will be the featured guest on an upcoming installment of SiriusXM's "Town Hall" series, intimate gatherings with iconic leaders, newsmakers and entertainers sitting down with a studio audience of SiriusXM listeners.



SiriusXM's "Town Hall with Al Gore" will take place at SiriusXM's New York City studios and air on Thursday, February 28 at 9:00 pm ET on progressive talk channel SiriusXM Left, channel 127.



Gore is co-founder and chairman of Generation Investment Management, a partnership that is focused on a new approach to sustainable investing.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. is the world's largest radio broadcaster measured by revenue and has 24 million subscribers.



Find out more on SIRI here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI



McAfee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), released the McAfee Threats Report: Fourth Quarter 2012, in which McAfee Labs revealed that sophisticated attacks originally targeting the financial services industry are now increasingly directed at other critical sectors of the economy, while an emerging set of new tactics and technologies are being implemented to evade industry-standard security measures.



The report showed the continued proliferation of password-stealing trojans and advanced persistent threats (APTs) such as Operation High Roller and Project Bliztkrieg, and the expansion of their attacks to government, manufacturing and commercial transaction infrastructure targets.



McAfee delivers proactive and proven security solutions and services for systems, networks, and mobile devices around the world.



Find out more on INTC here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009