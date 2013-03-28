Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (NASDAQ: SIRI), (NASDAQ: MSFT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2013 --SIRIUS XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program.



U.S. auto sales for March could reach as high as 1.47 million according to auto sector analyst Jeremy Anwyl of Edmunds. The growth in U.S. vehicles sales, an improvement in subscriber retention, a sustained new vehicle conversion rate and a push into the used-car segment are driving subscriber additions for Sirius XM.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States and Canada. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels on subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.



Find out what could be next for SIRI here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced eight government and education organizations that have chosen to adopt the Microsoft Office 365 cloud productivity platform to reduce costs, improve collaboration and modernize their technology infrastructures.



Microsoft's rapidly expanding community of public sector cloud customers now includes the City of Kansas City, Mo.; the City of Seattle; the University of Miami; California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State); the University of Colorado Colorado Springs; the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority; Dupage County; and King County, Wash.



"Our mission is to provide the best possible services for Kansas City while maximizing taxpayer dollars," said Mary J. Miller, chief information officer, Kansas City. "The move to Office 365 and cloud productivity will enable our staff to be more efficient while reducing both the city's IT costs and its energy footprint."



Get the latest news and reports on MSFT here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009