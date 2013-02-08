Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (NASDAQ:AKAM), (NASDAQ:GLRE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2013 --Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), the leading cloud platform for helping enterprises provide secure, high-performing user experiences on any device, anywhere, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2012.



Revenue for the fourth quarter 2012 was $378 million, a 9 percent increase over third quarter revenue of $345 million, and a 17 percent increase over fourth quarter 2011 revenue of $324 million. Total revenue for 2012 was $1,374 million, a 19 percent increase over 2011 revenue of $1,159 million.



Akamai® is the leading cloud platform for helping enterprises provide secure, high-performing user experiences on any device, anywhere.



Find out more on AKAM by getting the free full report here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AKAM



Greenlight Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLRE), a value oriented, research-driven investment management firm, today announced that it is urging fellow shareholders of Apple Inc. (AAPL)to oppose the Company’s attempt to amend its corporate charter.



A shareholder since 2010, Greenlight believes Apple is a phenomenal company filled with talented people creating iconic products that consumers around the world love. However, like many other shareholders, Greenlight is dissatisfied with Apple’s capital allocation strategy.



Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Greenlight Capital Re), is a holding company. Greenlight CapitalRe is a global specialist property and casualty reinsurer. The Company conducts its reinsurance operations through two licensed and regulated entities: Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (Greenlight Re) based in the Cayman Islands, and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Ltd. (GRIL), based in Ireland.



Find out where GLRE could be headed by getting the free full report here : http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=GLRE



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009