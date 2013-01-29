Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (NYSE: BSX), (NYSE: SVU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2013 --Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) traded in the range of $7.15 and $7.43 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $7.25 and is at $7.20, up 4.96 percent from its previous close of $6.86, with 55.257 million shares volume. Boston Scientific Corporation’s MACD chart shows bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $7.35 level in the coming trading sessions. Its first support level is at $7.16.



Boston Scientific Corporation is planning to slash up to 1,000 jobs in near future. The company also reported 5 percent decline in its sales for financial year 2012.



Find out where BSX could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BSX



Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) stock is at $3.85, up 4.62 percent from its previous close of $3.68. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 7.231 million shares, which is higher than its average daily trading volume of 6.829 million shares. The stock has made up movement with unusually high volume and thus shows bullish trend. The stock is likely to go up to $4.02 level in the coming trading sessions.



Supervalu operates retail and wholesale store chain. The company is based out of Minnesota and it was formed in 1871. Supervalu carries out its operations under various brands such as Farm Fresh and Shaws.



Find out more on SVU here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVU



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009