Hot Equities Review & Reports for : (NYSE : TNA), (NYSE : LUV)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2013 --Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (ETF) (NYSE: TNA) is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains for the week. At last check, TNA was trading 2.47% higher at $70.99 on volume of 570,282. The ETF rose to a 52-week high of $71 today. TNA has gained more than 17% this week.



TNA is an exchange traded fund seeking daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 200 Index (the Small Cap Index). The index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe.



Find out where TNA could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TNA



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), operator of Southwest Airlines, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains for the week. Airline shares have had an excellent run this week following the fiscal cliff deal.



LUV is currently trading 1.31% higher at $10.86 on volume of 2.81 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 6.66 million. LUV has gained more than 6.6% this week, compared to a gain of over 4% for the S&P 500.



LUV has broken through $10.60 resistance level as a result of the rally this week. Earlier today, the stock hit a 52-week high of $10.92. Technical indicators for LUV point to further gains.



Find out if LUV could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=LUV



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009