New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2013 --Reuters reported that Freddie Mac Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTC:FMCC), the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.



Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due April 22, 2013, at a 0.069 percent rate, down from the 0.102 percent rate for its sale of $500 million one-month bills sold Feb. 25.



Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due June 24, 2013, at a 0.091 percent rate, down from the 0.107 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold March 18.



The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due Sept. 23, 2013, at a 0.128 percent rate, down from a 0.130 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.



Find out where FMCC could be headed here:



http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



Goff Corporation's (OTC:GOFF) wholly owned subsidiary Golden Glory Resources S.A. plans to begin a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program on its La Frontera Gold Project in Department of Caldas, Colombia within 90 days. The Company expects to commit a budget of approximately US$1.6 million on this Phase One gold exploration program.



Golden Glory Resources S.A, has announced its exploration program for 2013 on the Company's La Frontera Gold Project, Colombia including surface sampling and assays, aerial and satellite geological assessment, and enhanced surface and in ground imaging. Its efforts will be supported by an approximate 5,000-meter diamond drilling program with oriented core to define inferred resources in close proximity to the known resources.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on GOFF here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GOFF



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009