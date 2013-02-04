Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (OTCQX: ONVO), (OTCQB: TTNP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2013 --Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ONVO) and the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, a national leader in translational oncology research, have formed a collaboration to develop more clinically predictive in vitro three dimensional cancer models which will ultimately advance discovery of novel cancer therapeutics.



Animal models and cancer cell lines are used to identify and test potential drug candidates, but these tools have known limitations in their ability to predict clinical outcomes. More accurate and representative human disease models have the potential to improve drug discovery and development for a number of diseases, including cancer.



Organovo designs and creates functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications.



Get the latest news and tips on how to successfully trade ONVO here:



http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



Technical Analysts believe that the recent strength Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) has seen in the small cap markets could push the major indices up this year by as much as 15%.



Ryan Detrick, sr. technical strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research had the following to say. "The small cap leadership is a good sign," Detrick says of their new high and 10-year outperformance. "That's an indicator that potentially sometime later this year, blue chips and the Dow Jones very well might also breakout to new highs."



Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP), who currently have a number of products under FDA priority review closed at 2.27 up 8.10%.



Find out more on TTNP by getting the free full report here:



http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TTNP



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009