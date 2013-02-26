Hot Equities Review & Reports: (NASDAQ: SIRI), (NASDAQ: MSFT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --SIRIUS XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced that Timothy Cardinal Dolan and others will provide daily reports from the Vatican for The Catholic Channel, SiriusXM channel 129, starting Wednesday, February 27, when the College of Cardinals will gather in Rome for the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and the election of a new Holy Father.



Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will offer listeners daily commentary during Pope Benedict's final days as Pope and the period leading up to the start of the conclave, when the Cardinals will be sequestered until the new Pope is elected. A new report will air daily and be played every hour on The Catholic Channel. Cardinal Dolan will share his thoughts on Pope Benedict's farewell meeting with the Cardinals on February 28 and will give the listeners insight into the responsibility of electing the Church's new leader.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. is the world's largest radio broadcaster measured by revenue and has 24 million subscribers.



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expanded on a global Enterprise Agreement with a new Memorandum of Understanding to offer Microsoft Office 365 and other products as the standard communications and collaboration platform for its National Societies worldwide, helping provide greater licensing flexibility. The signing has the potential to serve more than 1 million volunteers and staff members in the network.



Through this renewed and expanded partnership with Microsoft, the IFRC is aiming to help these National Societies grow stronger by more strategically using technology advances such as cloud services, while making the best use of the resources and investments made by donors.



Microsoft (MSFT) is the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions.



