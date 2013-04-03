Hot Equities Review & Reports On: (NASDAQ:ZNGA), (NASDAQ:ORCL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2013 --Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) vice president of general management and former chief executive of OMGPOP quits the social gaming company after a year of stint at Zynga’s New York offices. Dan Porter, who played a key role in Zynga Inc.’s acquisition of OMGPOP, leaves the company just as Zynga rolls out a sequel to the huge hit Draw Something.



A few weeks ago, Dan Porter said publicly that Zynga copied games from other developers. It hurt the reputation of Zynga as the social gaming company is struggling to attract talent in fiercely competitive market. Later, Porter had to issue an apology on the official blog of Zynga. Sources told TechCrunch that company’s chief Mark Pincus asked Porter to apologize or see himself being fired by the company.



Find out how ZNGA could react in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free and full trend analysis reports here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ZNGA



Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) reported on SUPERVALU implementation.



SUPERVALU, a leading grocery retailer and supply chain operator, has implemented Oracle Identity Management 11g Release 2 to support its growing business.



SUPERVALU consists of 2,200 retail locations and 2,500 independent franchises, as well as extensive supply chain services that are leveraged by the company, customers and government organizations across the country.



As SUPERVALU rolled out a new mobile and social strategy to help its store managers save time and increase productivity, it needed an identity management solution that could provide secure access to company information via more than 2,200 Apple iPads that were being distributed across the company.



Find out where ORCL could be headed here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ORCL



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009