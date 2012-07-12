Hot Rawks - Important Information Revealed

Walpole, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2012 --A recent study published by researchers at Harvard University explored the role of chocolate in keeping people feeling young and healthy. The study written by Nancy Ferrari was published in the Harvard HEALTHbeat journal under the title "Chocolate and your health--guilty pleasures or terrific treat?" This study was added to a growing body of literature that proves the incredible role of chocolate and the cocoa bean in promoting health and vitality.



These studies claim that chocolate is high in amino acids like tryptophan, phenylalanine, and tyrosine. Like most amino acids, these three ingredients help to build up the body's proteins, but the unique property of two of these ingredients is that they are related to adrenaline and dopamine. Adrenaline is a stress hormone but it is also an essential part of keeping energy levels high. Dopamine, on the other hand, is related to the pleasure sensors in the brain.



In addition to the role that these chocolate ingredients play in promoting vitality, cocoa (the natural bean form that exists before sugar is added to it to make chocolate) also has a role in slowing aging. Researchers have studied the Kuna Indian population from Panama, and they discovered that these people who have been eating cocoa as a main part of their diet since ancient times have lower blood pressure, better blood flow, and more efficient brain functionings than other people. They also live longer as cocoa eliminates the endothelial dysfunction that occurs as people age. The endothelium is the layer of the arteries that produces nitric oxide which widens blood vessels and smooths their lining.



It is important to note that these amazing studies have explored the effects of pure cocoa. They have not examined the significantly lesser effects of cocoa that has been adulterated by adding sugar and milk to it. Therefore, these effects cannot be achieved by eating a chocolate bar. Like other super foods, cocoa performs better when it is in its truest form. Thanks to the efforts of companies like Raw Nation, consumers can get all of the benefits of cocoa and other super foods when they take an energy-libido-vitality supplement like Hot Rawks.



When combined with other raw super foods, cocoa becomes even more potent. Raw Nation took the research behind cocoa and other super foods, and they created the first all natural, completely organic supplement that increases energy and enhances the libido. Now, their incredible supplement improves the functioning of both the male and female libido. It also improves their immune system, their heart functioning, their circulation, focus, and energy levels. While creating Hot Rawks, Raw Nation was advised to avoid certain ingredients simply because they were too expensive, but they decided to work against that advice and create the best product on the market. To ensure that they created the very best libido enhancer, they added horny goat weed, raw maca root, tribulus terrestris, Korean ginseng, catuaba bark, and cayenne powder to the cacao for truly amazing effects.



Inspired by years of research and centuries of traditional usage, Hot Rawks was created by the company Raw Nation. Raw Nation, http://www.hotrawks.com, based in North Carolina is a leading provider of raw and natural products like Hot Rawks that are designed to make consumers feel good and live longer. They provide organic raw food healthy aphrodisiacs to people who are interested in boosting their libido, increasing their sex drive, and living longer.



Click the link below for the Official Website

Hot Rawks Official Website



Click the link below to view our full review of Hot Rawks

http://sanaetomita.com/hot-rawks