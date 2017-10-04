Hot Rodder Duane Mayer Sign Autographs at Champion Oil Booth During SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2017 --Duane began building hot rods with Boyd Coddington in 1985 upon his arrival to Orange County. Duane took a hiatus from Coddington's, working with Chuck Lombardo at California Street Rods and then opening up a shop of his own.



A little over a decade later, Duane found himself back with Coddington, embarking on the new adventure of reality TV. The reality series "American Hot Rod" ran on the Discovery Channel from 2004 to 2008 while Duane was shop manager, affording the opportunity to build several innovative cars such as "Alumatub", a '61 Impala Bubbletop, '63 Chevy Corvette Stingray, '42 Woodie, and, most notably, "CadZZila" for ZZ Top.



With the unparalleled knowledge that comes from working with the industry's best and a passion for custom car builds, Duane stepped out onto his own in 2009 with the opening of American Hot Rods in Wisconsin, now one of the up-and-coming premier hot rod markets. He continues to establish himself throughout the custom-built and hot rod community, taking joy in doing the work that he loves.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Oils call 800-821-5693 / 660-890-6231 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.