Hot Rod's House of Bar-B-Que Finds a Home in Morgantown

Last month, when Big Whiskey Saloon & Dancehall opened its door to showcase some of MountainFest's premiere entertainment, the venue also provided fans with some of the best barbecue in the region. Beginning Labor Day weekend, Rod and Stephanie Phillips, owners of Hot Rod's House of Bar-B-Que in Waynesburg, will bring their menu back to the Big Whiskey kitchen.



The barbecue menu options that were featured during Big Whiskey's opening week got rave reviews. Some of the menu items served at Big Whiskey will be similar to the sandwiches, steaks and salads that Rod and his wife, Stephanie, serve at their Waynesburg restaurant. “There are also new menu items specifically created for the Big Whiskey dining experience,” says Phillips. “Over the last 7 years, we've taken Hot Rod's restaurant from a 30-seat restaurant, with 3 employees to now seating for over 150 people, a full bar, and we have 19 employees. And now, we're expanding to Morgantown.”



Originally from Greene County, Pennsylvania, Rod and Stephanie Phillips worked in Georgia and Florida for over 20 years before coming back to Waynesburg to open their own barbecue place. Now, they are bringing the award-winning recipes to the Morgantown area.



Big Whiskey will be open for lunch Monday thru Saturday from 11:00am until 1:00pm, and dinner from 5:00pm – 10:00pm Wednesday thru Saturday.



Big Whiskey looks to capture the incredible energy of America's top party town, while offering a fun, upbeat atmosphere for patrons of all kinds – not just country music fans. The venue boasts the longest bar in town, made from custom wood and wrought iron fixtures. An exclusive elevated loft overlooks the dance floor scene. The atmosphere allows guests to enjoy great food, watch sporting events on the flat screens, listen to live music or join in a country line dance. The Revolver Room, located in the back of Big Whiskey's main dining area, will feature upcoming events like stand up comedy, and can also be reserved for private events and special occasions.



Big Whiskey is part of the 341 Live Entertainment District, the one-stop destination for those seeking to maximize their dining, nightlife and overnight experience in Morgantown, West Virginia. The 50,000 square foot venue is located in the heart of downtown. 341 Live also includes RockTop Bar & Grill-- the roof top open-air live music performance stage that has been open since 2012, and the brand-new Chestnut Hotel, which features intimate boutique hotel accommodations. The 341 Live brand truly offers an entertainment experience like no other – all under one roof.



