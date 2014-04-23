Salamander Sauce Poised to Launch Their Unique Line of Hot Sauces

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2014 --Salamander hot sauces, billed as the world’s most unique hot sauces that combine delicious depth and complexity while balancing tantalizing flavor and fire, launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. They are looking to launch four hot sauces, their Original, Tropical, Strawberry and Whiskey.



“I love hot spicy food but I just can’t find commercial hot sauces that I enjoy, so to solve this problem I decided to create my own. Rather than creating yet another vinegar-based concoction or one of those flavorless sauces whose only claim to greatness is their searing heat, I have taken hot sauces in a new direction,” stated Tim Kavarnos, Salamander Sauces Creator.



Kavarnos’ philosophy is simple - hot sauces should be hot, but the heat should be matched by the flavor, the sauces should be made with the freshest locally sourced ingredients possible, and the sauces should be all natural. Following these principles Tim has created sauces which tantalize the palate with depth of flavor while still delivering a good hearty kick - sauces which compliment a wide variety of foods - sauces that balance Flavor & Fire.



The Salamander Hot Sauce campaign can be seen on Kickstarter.



Tim’s fascination of peppers began years ago, while living in Rhode Island. In Tim’s garden there were sixteen different types of hot peppers being grown. “I would make fresh salsas, chili and even dry them for my own crushed pepper. In 2001 I decided it was time for a change. I moved to Brooklyn NY and picked up jobs in restaurants while trying to figure out what to do next. After settling in a Park Slope restaurant I began making hot sauce for fun and bringing it to work. My coworkers began to ask me when I was going to bring in more. A short time later my good friend Jeff announced he was opening a restaurant and wanted the hot sauce in his kitchen, and so it began. Jeff’s restaurant, Backyard, opened at 388 Fifth Ave in Park Slope, Brooklyn in the spring of 2012. The sauce was a hit. Shortly thereafter I teamed up Jeff and offered a hot sauce tasting featuring five unique sauces and the people went crazy. The next step was to follow my passion and start The Salamander Sauce Company,” concluded Kavarnos.