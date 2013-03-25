Hot Stocks News: (OTCQB: FNMA), (OTCQB: FMCC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2013 --New York (March25th, 2013) - Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) traded at $ 0.793 in the last session, which is +0.013 (1.65%). The stock has a Range of 0.73 - 0.95. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.20 - 1.47 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 918.36M. The stock traded a volume of 54.53M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 19.67M.



The driving force behind the stocks’ big rally was a tax break Fannie Mae – a.k.a. the Federal National Mortgage Association – may be taking advantage of. The organization may elect to recognize a more than $60 billion Deferred Tax Asset when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings. The organization said it expects to report “significant net income” thanks to the deferred tax asset, according to its SEC filing. Earnings were scheduled for Monday, but have been delayed to an unspecified date.



Find out if FNMA could maintain its momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free and full trend analysis report here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCQB: FMCC) traded at $ 0.782 in the last session, which is +0.002 (0.26%). The stock has a Range of 0.72 - 0.92. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.14 - 1.44 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 508.33M. The stock traded a volume of 22.05M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 8.66M.



Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation) shares rose from 41 cents entering the week to $1.42 but corrected to 0.782 in the last session. Part of the pullback was likely just a natural correction. A drop in the 30-year mortgage rate likely played a role as well. The rate dipped from 3.63% a week ago to 3.54% currently. The 15-year fixed rate also dropped, from 2.72% to 2.79%.



Find out more on FMCC by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009