Hot Trend Reports For: (OTCQB: FMCC), (OTCQB: AAMRQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2013 --Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCC) opened at $0.82 and oscillated in the range of $0.77 and $0.82 in the latest trading session. It is at $0.79, down 3.91 percent from its previous close of $0.82. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shows bearish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $0.84. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.94. On the downside, it may slip to $0.75.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage has traded 4.165 million shares so far in this session and its regular trading volume stands at 7.518 million. The company commands market capitalization of $2.54 billion.



Find out more on FMCC by getting the free and full trend analysis reports here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) opened at $3.57 and oscillated in the range of $3.57 and $3.68 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $3.66, up 2.23 percent from its previous close of $3.58. AMR Corporation shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $3.95. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $4.08. On the downside, it may slip to $3.48. The stock has traded 2.625 million shares so far in this session, while its regular trading volume stands at 13.967 million shares.



AMR Corporation is based out of Texas and it offers scheduled jet services.



Find out if AAMRQ could maintain its momentum in the very short term here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009