San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2013 --Malibu hot tubs and spas designer and creators of the custom spa inserts, have now expanded operations and added custom swim spas to their line of hot tub and spa models.



Their custom spa inserts were created in 2004 and became the standard in the San Francisco Bay Area for an alternative product for people who wanted a built in spa with their new pools or remodels. They also created the stand alone unit to provide consumers that wanted a built in spa look and design but wanted it separate from having to have it attached to a pool.



The results of these custom spa inserts and hot tubs created an energy savings for hot tub and spa owners of almost 75% less than a traditional built in gunite spa. Malibu hot tubs created a way that consumers could actually pay for their new spas in 4 to 5 years with lower energy cost savings.



Malibu now has added several models of complete self contained energy efficient hot tubs and swim spas. The swim spas are becoming the new thing when purchasing a hot tub for your home. The swim spa has the same conveniences of a regular hot tub, but built in several sizes to allow swimming against the jet propelled water and enjoying the exercise as well as the relaxation. These units are priced very competitively and are affordable for most home owners in the US.



About Malibu Hot Tubs and Spas

Malibu hot tubs and spas known for their quality manufacturing now has a complete line of hot tub and spa products, and the new swim spas are by far one of the best additions you can add to your home or yard. Check this company out online at www.customspainserts.com