Hot Water Heater Disasters

Most homeowners do not think about certain appliances failing, until the appliance does fail. This I especially true with hot water heaters. The average tank-style hot water heater has a lifespan of about 10 years. Wear and tear is inevitable and eventually the unit will give out. Homeowners will have questions like: what sort of damage can the failed water heater cause; Are there ways to prevent such damage if/when the tank gives out; Who should the homeowner call if the tank does give out unexpectedly? First Choice Restoration is here to answer all of these questions and to clean up the damage.



Damages



Leaks can begin where the cold-water supply line and hot-water line connect to the tank. These leaks can often go unnoticed and cause damage to the home. Long-term leaks from the hot water heater can saturate the walls and spread outwards from the source. In this environment mold can grow and spread throughout the home. If a room shares a wall with the leaking water heater then more damage can occur. Entire walls can be affected whether it be by mold growth or water causing the walls to lose their integrity causing cabinetry to fail.



Another potentially catastrophic event that could happen to a hot water heater is that the tank could rupture. Constant changing of temperatures make the tank expand and contract. This constant expanding and contracting in turn wears on the unit and can cause a sudden rupture without any warning. A typical tank can hold from 40-50 gallons of water. If a tank ruptures, leaks, or suddenly gives out and spews its contents, those 40 to 50 gallons can easily flood the house with 1 or 2 inches. This scenario is worse if the unit is in an interior room or hallway closet.



Prevention



The best way to keep most of the above scenarios from happening is by conducting routine inspections of the water heater. Periodically check for moisture surrounding the connections, pooling water on the top of the tank or on the stand that it rests on. The surrounding walls and floor should also be checked for any water, soggy drywall, or mold. If mold is found during this inspection, then a certified mold specialist should come to remediate it immediately. A quick response to finding any of these is the key to avoiding costly cleanup.



Another way to prevent damage is to move the water heater from an inside room or hallway closet to the garage. If the hot water heater is in the garage when it ruptures or leaks, then less damage will occur to the home. Also, the water heater can be placed on a stand that is specifically designed for water heaters. This stand raises the tank off the floor to prevent it from damages from other sources of water that may enter the area.



A third way to prevent damage from a ruptured or leaking water heater is to replace it with a tankless system. These systems heat the water directly without the use of a storage tank. While this system may deliver hot water immediately it does reduce the flow rate of the water to the tap.



SOS



If the unfortunate situation occurs where the water heater bursts suddenly, then the homeowner should look for a restoration company to clean up the damage. The homeowner might also look into hiring a public adjuster for their insurance claim.



