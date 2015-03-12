Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Dana Healey, owner of Warrior 1 Yoga, has brought home years of experience teaching yoga to fellow soldiers and defense contractors in Iraq and Afghanistan. As a disabled veteran, Dana knows first hand just how much yoga helps the mind, body and spirit. She has become an expert in the practice of hot yoga, a form growing in popularity, which promotes a greater physical cleansing during the sessions. Dana is proud to be back home in Bakersfield and working on her new yoga studio, which has its Grand Opening this weekend. This Saturday Warrior 1 Yoga will celebrate its Grand Opening with fun, food and discounts.



Warrior 1 Yoga is located at:

1006 Calloway Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93312



Those joning Dana at her yoga studio this weekend will see a number of fun promotions. Customers will receive 15% off merchandise and memberships. First timers who buy a single class will get a second one for free. Plus, another unique Bakersfield business, Rutz Acai and Cafe Truck, will be there all day on Saturday the 14th. Just as Warrior 1 Yoga is the only hot yoga studio in Bakersfield, Rutz Acai and Cafe Truck is the only Acai place in town.



Giving back to the community is important to Dana. Every Sunday Warrior 1 Yoga Studio will be offering one free class to disabled veterans courtesy of the Wounded Heroes Fund of Bakersfield. The studio donates to numerous charities, including McDonald's breast cancer fund.



Warrior 1 focuses on hot yoga. This is yoga done in a heated and humid room, much the same way yoga has been practiced in India for centuries. Some practitioners swear by hot yoga, claiming that the technique promotes an enhanced purge of toxins.



For more information about hot yoga and Warrior 1 visit the website at http://warrior1yogaspa.com



About Warrior 1 Yoga® Studio

Founded by Dana Healey, Warrior 1 Yoga® Studio offers several different kinds of hot yoga classes and women's self defense classes.



Warrior 1 Yoga, "Getting You Hot, One class at a time!"



CONTACT

Warrior 1 Yoga Studio

Dana Healey

Bakersfield, CA

Ph: 661-319-6906

Email: healey_dana@yahoo.com

Email: Info@warrior1yogaspa.com