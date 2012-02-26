A Unique Specialized Hotel Directory Called TraveList Launches Its Services

Tehran, Iran -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2012 --TraveList has uncovered a specialized hotel directory online for travel and hospitality businesses in February 2012 to meet the growing global need of hotel industry to submit listing and inclusion in a professional community. This is not one of the same directories web has always seen with few limited features and probably large list of companies.



TraveList believes it has built an exclusive specialized hotel directory with revolutionary features in which similar-minded companies create a community of professional marketers helping one another grow online. According to TraveList the idea has never been to build a social platform to add contacts, friends or connections. Instead, TraveList has focused on the actual work of expert socializing and networking where contributing assistance to fellow businesses is a virtue. The slogan here is “the more you give, the more you gain”!



“People first submit hotel listing and include their data to form their exceptional profiles”, explains Rahman Mehraby, the founder of TraveList. “Then, they proceed to submit hotel press releases to be distributed for them on the web. The actual work begins after that when TraveList members continue their campaigns using our well-arranged plan and start helping other businesses and networking with them.”



The objective of crafting an online marketing platform has been to help businesses lead their marketing efforts on a multi-channel scale. Hotels can implement SEO copy-writing, directory submission, social media marketing, social bookmarking, networking, press releases, reviews, ratings, etc inside TraveList to promote their services. As a result, they will be able to connect to their potential customers as well as counterparts in a social atmosphere where networking plays a pivotal role.



This specialized hotel directory has been planned in a way that competition is outshined by contribution. There is a tremendous variety in the list of categories that enables you to be more likely to help some company than be potentially a competitor. Quite the opposite, you could complement or be complemented by the services someone else provides at your area or at the other part of the world.



TraveList has realized that several hotels have web presence for a long time, but prefer to learn and conduct online marketing in the right fashion. So, a blog section provides an insight into this by offering best practices in various online marketing channels for hotels and other travel businesses.



About TraveList Online Marketing Platform

TraveList is a specialized hotel directory that invites professionals in hotel, hospitality and travel industries to become members there by submitting hotel listings. It also provides press release distribution service to its members to provide more exposure for their services on the web.



TraveList offers a hotel marketing platform with a blog where it trains its readers to launch service promotion campaigns to achieve higher visibility on the Internet. Its weekly e-newsletter is for all who want to learn how to leverage their businesses online and achieve their Internet marketing goals.



Find out more about TraveList at: http://www.travelist.biz