Hotel Moving Now Offered at Ferguson Movers in Vancouver

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --As a company of movers in Vancouver, the professionals at Ferguson Moving & Storage know that not all hotel installers are created equal. As a result, Vancouver's longest running moving company now offers a full hotel installation service menu.



The full menu of hotel-related services at Ferguson Moving & Storage includes small internal moves, hotel renovations, and new building move-ins. As installation experts on all fixtures, furnishings, and equipment (FF&E), there is a plan and a pro for every part of the building, including electronics, furniture, appliances, lighting, and more.



If a hotel is working with new FF&E, Ferguson can receive and inventory the delivery, store it in a secure warehouse, and quickly install each unit using a systematic inventory tagging system. For existing FF&E, highly trained hotel movers will pack and load every piece with as little downtime and disruption to guests as possible.



Ferguson's 35,000 square foot climate-controlled warehouse is located just ten minutes from downtown Vancouver and offers rapid access to much of the lower mainland.



By working with firm flat-rate estimates, the professionals at Ferguson Moving & Storage can handle any scale of moving jobs in Vancouver on time and on budget. To speak with a hotel installation pro, call 604-922-2212.



About Ferguson Moving & Storage

Established in 1916, Ferguson Moving & Storage is one of the oldest and most reputable companies in Canada. Since its inception, the company has provided clients with the best in business moving and storage services. With no hidden charges and all-inclusive quotes, Ferguson Moving & Storage takes special pride in the integrity of their business.



