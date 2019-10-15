Hotel Seymour Supperclub Partners with BizIQ

Seymour, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Hotel Seymour Supperclub, a classic and historic supper club based in Seymour, WI, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide the restaurant with a variety of new ways to reach out to brand-new audiences and possible customers in its area. BizIQ employs a number of useful search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people find information about the best places to eat near Seymour, WI. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the supper club, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and offers better overall communication with potential customers throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for the restaurant offers informative content about all things related to supper clubs in the Midwest. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the restaurant to learn more about its offerings.



"We're excited to be putting some much-needed emphasis on our digital marketing and web presence to reach out to new audiences," said Brady Jackson of Hotel Seymour Supperclub. "This is a big step forward for us, and we're looking forward to introducing new generations of customers to the idea of a traditional Wisconsin supper club."



About Hotel Seymour Supperclub

Founded in 2004, Hotel Seymour Supperclub has been offering an outstanding fine-dining experience at its Seymour, WI location. Its selection of menu items, drinks and specials gives guests the classic supper club experience. For more information, visit http://www.hotelseymour.com/.

To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.