Montgomery, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --Celebrating 15 years of business as North America's premier hotel supplier, Hotel Supplies-Online announces the official launch of its redesigned and rebranded website at HotelSupplies-Online.com. With the new site, navigating the array of hotel and hospitality products is simplified through streamlined menus and improved search capabilities. Visitors to the new site will enjoy its modern appearance as well as the company's new logo and branding.



Hotel Supplies-Online presents a varied list of the most used supplies for the hospitality and related industries. Among the products offered are bed linens, towels, guest room amenities, coffee and beverage service supplies, rollaway beds and accessories, housekeeping and janitorial supplies, and wholesale hangers.



About Hotel Supplies-Online

Hotel Supplies-Online is a wholesale retailer presenting premium value and selection of hospitality products. The company serves the hospitality, non-profit, and education industries, government entities, and home consumers. Hotel Supplies-Online was established in 2000 and is headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.