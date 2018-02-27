HotelPower.com Announces VEGAS RATES February – March 2018

Maitland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --This Friday 23rd, HotelPower.com, the premier site for discount hotel stays, announced its LAS Vegas Exclusive Hotel Sale for scores of its hotels in the Las Vegas and outlying Vegas Strip Areas.



"We are very excited to offer such discounted pricing to our HotelPower.com customers and members so individuals, families and business travelers alike and energize their savings and enjoy more on their travel!" said Randall J. Warren, CEO of HotelPower.com"



Every day HotelPower.com adds new deals and promotions to their hotel inventory which accounts for over 400,000 properties across the globe. We have properties that range from 3 to 5 star categories specializing in discount rates and promotions.



HotelPower.com's VIP Savings Program offers even greater discounts, cash rebates, room upgrades and other great amenities to its members



Learn More Here or call 1-800-571-5113



HotelPower.com also offers affinity, group and business rate programs please be sure to contact HotelPower.com's sales at the contact number list.



LAS VEGAS 2018 from pricing! CHECK OUT THE SAVINGS!



HOTEL LINK

ARIA Resort & Casino $106

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/aria-resort-and-casino/4458437?gclid=12345hp



Bally's $29

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/ballys-las-vegas/4458436?gclid=12345hp



Bellagio $142

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/bellagio/4122412?gclid=12345hp



Buffalo Bill's $27

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/primm/buffalo-bills-resort-casino/4191153?gclid=12345hp



Caesars Palace $104

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/caesars-palace/6369966?gclid=12345hp



Circus Circus Hotel, Casino & Theme Park $20

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/circus-circus-hotel-casino-theme-park/4122430?gclid=12345hp



The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas $133

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-cosmopolitan-of-las-vegas/4122395?gclid=12345hp



The D Las Vegas $37

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-d-las-vegas/4122735?gclid=12345hp



Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay $99

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/delano-las-vegas-at-mandalay-bay/6651586?gclid=12345hp



Encore at Wynn Las Vegas $209

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/encore-at-wynn-las-vegas/7021946?gclid=12345hp



Excalibur $32

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/excalibur-hotel-and-casino/4122437?gclid=12345hp



Hard Rock Hotel $51

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/hard-rock-hotel-lv/4122449?gclid=12345hp



The LINQ Hotel and Casino $37

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-linq-hotel-and-casino/5952668?gclid=12345hp



Luxor $45

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/luxor/4122426?gclid=12345hp



Mandalay Bay $71

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/mandalay-bay-resort-and-casino/7188909?gclid=12345hp



MGM Grand $60

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/mgm-grand-hotel-casino/4122582?gclid=12345hp



Mirage $54

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-mirage-resort-and-casino/4122463?gclid=12345hp



Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino $39

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/monte-carlo-resort-and-casino/4122432?gclid=12345hp



New York - New York $60

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/new-york-new-york/4122462?gclid=12345hp



Palace Station $36

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/palace-station-hotel-and-casino/4122439?gclid=12345hp



Palazzo $112

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-palazzo-resort-hotel-casino/6740327?gclid=12345hp



Palms Casino Resort $50

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/palms-casino-resort/5736197?gclid=12345hp



Palms Place Hotel and Spa $65

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/palms-place-hotel-and-spa/5280513?gclid=12345hp



Paris Las Vegas $42

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/paris-las-vegas/4122464?gclid=12345hp



Planet Hollywood $57

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/planet-hollywood-resort-casino/4274727?gclid=12345hp



Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa $120

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/red-rock-casino-resort-spa/4122423?gclid=12345hp



Red Roof Inn $67

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-red-roof-inn/4122477?gclid=12345hp



Santa Fe Station $34

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/santa-fe-station/4122520?gclid=12345hp



The Signature at MGM Grand $99

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-signature-at-mgm/6586465?gclid=12345hp



SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino $69

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/sls-las-vegas-a-tribute-portfolio-resort/4122541?gclid=12345hp



Stratosphere $28

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/stratosphere-tower/4122473?gclid=12345hp



Thunderbird Hotel Las Vegas $36

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/thunderbird-hotel/4665489



Treasure Island - TI $35

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/treasure-island-hotel-casino/4122452?gclid=12345hp



Tropicana Las Vegas - A Doubletree by Hilton $36

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/tropicana-las-vegas-a-doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-and-resort/4476632?gclid=12345hp



Trump International Hotel and Tower $109

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/trump-international-hotel-las-vegas/6424240?gclid=12345hp



Tuscany Suites & Casino $39

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/tuscany-suites-casino/4122615?gclid=12345hp



Vdara $109

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/vdara-hotel-spa/6212220?gclid=12345hp



Venetian $112

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-venetian-resort-hotel-casino/4122397?gclid=12345hp



Westgate Flamingo Bay Resort $119

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/westgate-flamingo-bay-resort/5818144



Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino $33

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/westgate-las-vegas-resort-casino/4122414?gclid=12345hp



Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa $104

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-westin-las-vegas-hotel-spa/4122523?gclid=12345hp



WorldMark Las Vegas Blvd $169

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/worldmark-las-vegas-boulevard/4497827?gclid=12345hp



WorldMark Tropicana $139

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/worldmark-las-vegas-tropicana/4482749?gclid=12345hp



Wyndham Desert Blue $144

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/wyndham-desert-blue/6055738?gclid=12345hp



Wyndham Grand Desert Resort $73

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/wyndham-grand-desert/6662428?gclid=12345hp



Wynn Las Vegas $169

https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/wynn-las-vegas/4639077?gclid=12345hp



HotelPower.com

1060 Maitland Center Commons, Suite 305 Maitland Florida 32751 Registered Seller of Travel FL #ST20734 CA #2043947-40



Pricing was pulled on 2/23/18 and do not include taxes and fees. Rates shown are for lowest price found on the date of the rate shop and are subject to change without notice.



Contact: Shannon Fore

800-571-5113

http://www.hotelpower.com