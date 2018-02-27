HotelPower.com Announces VEGAS RATES February – March 2018

HotelPower.com Announces Las Vegas Exclusive February 2018 – March 2018 pricing for Customers and New Members. See press release below.
Maitland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --This Friday 23rd, HotelPower.com, the premier site for discount hotel stays, announced its LAS Vegas Exclusive Hotel Sale for scores of its hotels in the Las Vegas and outlying Vegas Strip Areas.
"We are very excited to offer such discounted pricing to our HotelPower.com customers and members so individuals, families and business travelers alike and energize their savings and enjoy more on their travel!" said Randall J. Warren, CEO of HotelPower.com"
Every day HotelPower.com adds new deals and promotions to their hotel inventory which accounts for over 400,000 properties across the globe. We have properties that range from 3 to 5 star categories specializing in discount rates and promotions.
HotelPower.com's VIP Savings Program offers even greater discounts, cash rebates, room upgrades and other great amenities to its members
Learn More Here or call 1-800-571-5113
HotelPower.com also offers affinity, group and business rate programs please be sure to contact HotelPower.com's sales at the contact number list.
LAS VEGAS 2018 from pricing! CHECK OUT THE SAVINGS!
HOTEL LINK
ARIA Resort & Casino $106
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/aria-resort-and-casino/4458437?gclid=12345hp
Bally's $29
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/ballys-las-vegas/4458436?gclid=12345hp
Bellagio $142
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/bellagio/4122412?gclid=12345hp
Buffalo Bill's $27
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/primm/buffalo-bills-resort-casino/4191153?gclid=12345hp
Caesars Palace $104
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/caesars-palace/6369966?gclid=12345hp
Circus Circus Hotel, Casino & Theme Park $20
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/circus-circus-hotel-casino-theme-park/4122430?gclid=12345hp
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas $133
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-cosmopolitan-of-las-vegas/4122395?gclid=12345hp
The D Las Vegas $37
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-d-las-vegas/4122735?gclid=12345hp
Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay $99
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/delano-las-vegas-at-mandalay-bay/6651586?gclid=12345hp
Encore at Wynn Las Vegas $209
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/encore-at-wynn-las-vegas/7021946?gclid=12345hp
Excalibur $32
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/excalibur-hotel-and-casino/4122437?gclid=12345hp
Hard Rock Hotel $51
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/hard-rock-hotel-lv/4122449?gclid=12345hp
The LINQ Hotel and Casino $37
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-linq-hotel-and-casino/5952668?gclid=12345hp
Luxor $45
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/luxor/4122426?gclid=12345hp
Mandalay Bay $71
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/mandalay-bay-resort-and-casino/7188909?gclid=12345hp
MGM Grand $60
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/mgm-grand-hotel-casino/4122582?gclid=12345hp
Mirage $54
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-mirage-resort-and-casino/4122463?gclid=12345hp
Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino $39
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/monte-carlo-resort-and-casino/4122432?gclid=12345hp
New York - New York $60
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/new-york-new-york/4122462?gclid=12345hp
Palace Station $36
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/palace-station-hotel-and-casino/4122439?gclid=12345hp
Palazzo $112
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-palazzo-resort-hotel-casino/6740327?gclid=12345hp
Palms Casino Resort $50
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/palms-casino-resort/5736197?gclid=12345hp
Palms Place Hotel and Spa $65
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/palms-place-hotel-and-spa/5280513?gclid=12345hp
Paris Las Vegas $42
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/paris-las-vegas/4122464?gclid=12345hp
Planet Hollywood $57
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/planet-hollywood-resort-casino/4274727?gclid=12345hp
Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa $120
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/red-rock-casino-resort-spa/4122423?gclid=12345hp
Red Roof Inn $67
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-red-roof-inn/4122477?gclid=12345hp
Santa Fe Station $34
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/santa-fe-station/4122520?gclid=12345hp
The Signature at MGM Grand $99
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-signature-at-mgm/6586465?gclid=12345hp
SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino $69
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/sls-las-vegas-a-tribute-portfolio-resort/4122541?gclid=12345hp
Stratosphere $28
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/stratosphere-tower/4122473?gclid=12345hp
Thunderbird Hotel Las Vegas $36
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/thunderbird-hotel/4665489
Treasure Island - TI $35
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/treasure-island-hotel-casino/4122452?gclid=12345hp
Tropicana Las Vegas - A Doubletree by Hilton $36
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/tropicana-las-vegas-a-doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-and-resort/4476632?gclid=12345hp
Trump International Hotel and Tower $109
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/trump-international-hotel-las-vegas/6424240?gclid=12345hp
Tuscany Suites & Casino $39
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/tuscany-suites-casino/4122615?gclid=12345hp
Vdara $109
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/vdara-hotel-spa/6212220?gclid=12345hp
Venetian $112
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-venetian-resort-hotel-casino/4122397?gclid=12345hp
Westgate Flamingo Bay Resort $119
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/westgate-flamingo-bay-resort/5818144
Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino $33
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/westgate-las-vegas-resort-casino/4122414?gclid=12345hp
Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa $104
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/the-westin-las-vegas-hotel-spa/4122523?gclid=12345hp
WorldMark Las Vegas Blvd $169
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/worldmark-las-vegas-boulevard/4497827?gclid=12345hp
WorldMark Tropicana $139
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/worldmark-las-vegas-tropicana/4482749?gclid=12345hp
Wyndham Desert Blue $144
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/wyndham-desert-blue/6055738?gclid=12345hp
Wyndham Grand Desert Resort $73
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/wyndham-grand-desert/6662428?gclid=12345hp
Wynn Las Vegas $169
https://bookings.hotelpower.com/hotel/us/nv/las-vegas/wynn-las-vegas/4639077?gclid=12345hp
HotelPower.com
1060 Maitland Center Commons, Suite 305 Maitland Florida 32751 Registered Seller of Travel FL #ST20734 CA #2043947-40
Pricing was pulled on 2/23/18 and do not include taxes and fees. Rates shown are for lowest price found on the date of the rate shop and are subject to change without notice.
Contact: Shannon Fore
800-571-5113
http://www.hotelpower.com