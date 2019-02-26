'Hotwire of Airport Parking' Modernizes Near-Airport Parking, Offers Cheapest Daily Rates

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2019 --On Air Parking has taken the Hotwire business model and made it better for airport parking. Now travelers may purchase heavily discounted parking in five-star, best-reviewed parking facilities near the airport and save money. Should travelers need to cancel their reservation, they may do so for free and get a refund on their payment.



"Like Hotwire, we only reveal the brand or name of the parking lot once a reservation is made," said CEO Patrick Murray. "It's a win-win for everyone."



"Our partner parking providers are able to sell more of their inventory while our travelers get to enjoy more savings. Our discounted prices can't be beat."



To add even more value to the parking deals, Murray said the deals come with a free complimentary shuttle ride to the airport and back upon return. Travelers may cancel their reservation for free at any time provided the parking was unused.



Murray said it's ridiculous when parking comes out more expensive than plane tickets—and he isn't alone with this view.



More travelers are reportedly taking an Uber or Lyft to go to the airport instead of driving their cars and parking.



"Sometimes the best way to go is to book a ride-sharing service," said Murray. "But the thing about that is it's still expensive, especially if you fly frequently. With our rates, you can already reserve long-term parking."



On Air Parking guarantees the daily parking rates on its website. At the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Chicago O'Hare Airport, for example, near-airport parking may be purchased for only $2.75 and $5.99 a day respectively.



With the goal of making it simple and affordable for travelers to get to the airport, the San Francisco-based company has expanded into at least two dozen markets, including five of America's top ten biggest airports.



"Our latest launch was at the San Francisco International Airport," said Murray. "We're proud of the success we've had in the airport parking vertical."



"Now we're getting ready to disrupt the city parking market in any way we can."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.