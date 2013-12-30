A New Real Estate Portal Chennai Props Is Now Live, Lists Latest House for Sale

Chennai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2013 --Chennai Props, a new real estate online portal is now live. They are offering list of latest house for sale in Chennai. Buyers can now search numerous houses, apartments and flats across Chennai, by surfing through the latest online portal.



The website makes searching properties and selecting variants of flats for sale in Chennai according to preference easier. Searching semi-independent villas under duplex fashion at competitive prices is easy now, says a spokesperson of the company.



According to him, “We have recently launched our website to address customers’ requirements to search reliable property at reasonable rates. You can suitably choose individual and semi-individual duplex villas at affordable prices here. We guarantee affordable rates in the region.”



Chennai Props is reputed to feature enormous range of duplex villas and other real estate properties at affordable price. Their website also features information on customized service for clients and develop floor tiling and color of walls according to their preference.



The spokesperson also added, “All our dedicated services are chalked down in our website. We offer all real estate properties without charging any builders’ cost for maintenance. We even take strive to deliver our service on time. We only rely on bank approved projects for our clients.”



Chennai Props offers guaranteed lowest property price. They feature property list that uses effective and conventional means to construct the villas. All materials that used for such construction have guaranteed seal from authorized companies.



Naraine Swamy, a real estate property buyer says, “I am planning to buy a villa in Chennai for my family. But I am really glad to find such an astounding portal. Chennai Props is offering properties at such low prices that I have never imagined. Even the properties are certainly able to meet my expectations.”



Chennai Props is largely targeting projects on developing localities that is attracting clients from almost all quarters of the society. Their affordable and timely service serves crucial for the business.



About Chennai Props

Chennai Props is a real estate property dealing agency, who have recently launched their website for effective customer service. Clients can now buy houses and flats at various locations across Chennai. They are a reputed agency to introduce innovative concept and design of duplex apartments for sale in Chennai. For details, visit http://chennaiprops.com/