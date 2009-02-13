House Hunters in Wayne and Oakland County Can Scout Many Properties in One Stop March 7 - Foreclosure and Private Sale Homes on Display

Livonia, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2009 -- At a time when there are great opportunities for home buyers, an event coming to Burton Manor will make the effort even easier.



The Housing Liquidation event, featuring 10 real estate agents from Wayne and Oakland counties, will take place at Burton Manor in Livonia on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.



“We are looking for a complete and quick way for house hunters to explore available homes in this area,” said event organizer Jeff Brindley. He represents Home Loan Specialists, the event’s sponsor. “Bring your negotiating hat because sellers will be ready to deal.”



This event is a one-stop shopping arrangement for home buyers as loan officers, real estate agents and other experts will be on hand to answer all questions. Home buyers, pre-approved through Home Loan Specialists, can make offers on a new home at this event. To apply for the pre-approval process, contact Brindley at (248) 919-6804.



The event is geared for first-time home buyers, investors, and other home owners looking to move into a larger property. The goal is to bring the expansive inventory of local homes on the market to one venue so house hunters can quickly get details on properties of interest.



“With the real estate experts in the room,” Brindley added, “home buyers will be able to have a number of questions answered quickly.”



A Web site for the Housing Liquidation event has been established: http://www.HousingLiquidation2009.com.

