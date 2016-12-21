House Junkie's Range of Unique Vintage Furniture Inspires Home Decor Enthusiasts

Kington, Herefordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --House Junkie is certainly far from ordinary. The company was created through the vision of two individuals who had been involved in numerous restoration projects and who saw the need for unique items which cannot be found anywhere else. The couple who started House Junkie, Mark Bentham and Laura Lane, did so because they understood how important it was to choose the right furniture, accessories, and lighting for one's personal abode.



Anyone looking for the best and most unique furniture, especially vintage industrial furniture, can visit House Junkie's website and browse through its extensive selection of beautiful yet immensely practical items. Among the selection, one can find cabinets, tables, shelves, armchairs, and a lot more.



One unique item is the Mobilier De Compagnie Ostrich Console-Diva Lucia by Ibride, with items inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The table lamp is fully functional and shaped like an ostrich, and is available in either black or red. Yet another unique furniture item available at House Junkie is the beautiful Deconstructed Chesterfield Armchair, which is finished in textured burlap and natural linen and is perfect for both modern and rustic-themed homes.



Customers will surely have a delightful time browsing through all the furniture items in store at House Junkie, especially since they are attractive and distinctive at the same time. For those looking for functionality combined with industrial appeal, House Junkie's Wire Ladder Shelves are a perfect choice – especially since they are now offered on sale from their original price of £250, reduced to only £220. The Wire Ladder Shelves are a far cry from those boring, ordinary shelves seen in any kitchen, and offer a great alternative to traditional shelves. It is comprised of blackboard plaques and five wired baskets and offers a practical solution for anyone's storage needs.



From day beds to wooden chests to coffee tables and industrial clothes racks, House Junkie does not disappoint. Additionally, the site offers an extra 10% discount (on their first order) to customers who sign up for their monthly newsletter, where they can get updates on recipes, things to do, places to visit, new furniture and decorative items, and more.



About House Junkie

House Junkie is a renowned supplier of unique, rustic and vintage-style furniture, home accessories, gifts, decor, and lighting. For those looking for quality vintage industrial furniture, visit the House Junkie website.