Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, knows how important the indoor air quality is for a home, so they provide house mold inspection services to help locate any mold that might be present in a Florida home, including Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and the surrounding area. This is a growing area of concern for homeowners, and the team at Building Performance Solutions understands this concern which is why they offer house mold inspections. The last thing that homeowners want in their new home is to have to deal with a mold infestation and cleaning.



Many home sellers are reluctant to have a house mold inspection on their home. In some cases, they know that mold is present and they don't want it found as that would usually mean the prospective buyers would back out and they would need to clean it up. In other cases, it is an additional expense and time that they don't want to deal with. Others are convinced that there is no mold, and believe it's not necessary.



Some home sellers and realtors are coming around to realize that having a house mold inspection done before a house is sold can be a selling point. They have now taken away a reason for a buyer to not buy the house, as well as provide peace of mind to the prospective buyers that they will not have mold issues when they move in.



Other scenarios where a house mold inspection is a good idea include:



- If customers are being told by some outfit that they need mold repairs. Are they saying it because it's true or are they looking for a payday?

- If customers have a rental unit or several units in a single building, having a mold inspection can help to rule that out as a cause for potential illnesses.

- It is also important if a home has recently had any sort of water-related damage.



Having a house mold inspection will provide clients with the knowledge that they either have a mold issue, in which case they can take steps to clean things up, or they don't have a mold issue. Clients can't take care of a problem that they don't know they have, and house mold inspections provide that knowledge that they are missing.



Indoor air quality can often be worse than outdoor air, and part of that can be attributed to mold issues. Don't wonder if the air is good in a Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, or Florida home. Homeowners can have the team at Business Performance Solutions prove it with a house mold inspection. Inspections can be scheduled by visiting www.buildingperformancesolution.com.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and throughout the state of Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.