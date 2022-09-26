Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing client concerns, is proud to feature house mold inspection services to homeowners throughout the state, including Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Naples, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Tampa, and the surrounding areas. Because of being located in an area of elevated humidity, as well as having large bodies of water nearby, mold growth is a concern for everyone. Homeowners should not take chances with mold as it can adversely affect everyone's health.



Everyone is different and some are more sensitive to mold than others, but the signs and symptoms of mold in a home are fairly universal. Often things start with sinus and breathing issues. Homeowners may notice that they have a runny nose while at home, as well as sinus congestion which clears up the longer they are away from home.



They may also find that they are sneezing more frequently than normal, as well as having itchy and/or watery eyes. They may also find themselves coughing more often and have a sore throat.



Prolonged exposure to mold can have far-reaching implications as well, including an increase in anxiety, depression, confusion, and even memory loss. If homeowners suspect that they may have a mold issue in their home, it is important to have a house mold inspection to confirm whether they have mold or not. Once it is known that mold is present, steps can then be taken to eliminate it.



Beyond having a house mold inspection if they suspect mold in their home, there are other times where having a mold inspection is a good idea before moving forward on plans. A great time is when prospective homeowners are looking at buying a business or a home. They don't want to find out after the purchase that there is a mold problem that they now need to take care of.



If the home has a roof leak or water damage is found somewhere in the home, it is a good idea to have a house mold inspection to make sure that there aren't more areas to correct when professionals are fixing the problem. If not taken care of the mold will fester and expand, leading to more expensive repairs.



For residential buildings with multiple tenants, if the landlord is getting multiple complaints from them about illnesses, having a mold inspection can reveal if mold is the culprit, allowing them to deal with it and improving the indoor air quality.



Building Performance Solutions is an environmental testing & consulting firm specializing in indoor air quality and building science. They offer house mold inspections along with other services for homeowners.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different testing services in Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Naples, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Tampa, and throughout the state. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.