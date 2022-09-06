House of Signs Designs Channel Signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2022 --House of Signs is a popular provider of electric signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada. They can create a variety of high-quality business signage, including channel letter signs. Such signs look pretty different than other signage options, as, in channel letter signs, each letter is its own sign. Every letter featured in such signage is three-dimensional. Hence, they are extruded from the mounting surface. The character depth of the letters is determined by their size, fonts, and other elements. It is common to find channel letter signs at shopping plazas, malls, and shops.



As there are multiple options for transforming channel letters, one can quickly get a sign made for their business that perfectly meets their tastes and translates the vibe for their brand. Business owners can pick any size, color, style, and font for their channel letter signs, as long as it meets the relevant regulations and zoning codes. Attractive channel letter signs can attract hundreds of potential customers to a store. These signs can effectively motivate the passer-byes to step inside business premises when placed in a prominently visible position. Moreover, unlike traditional media like television, on-premise channel letter signs can advertise a brand through repeat impressions.



House of Signs is especially popular for creating attractive, functional, and impactful channel signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada. They make use of lightweight aluminum and premium-grade acrylic to fabricate their channel letters, thereby forming a special UV-stable plastic that resists the scorching desert sun of Las Vegas. They also offer diverse types of lighting styles for channel letter signs. Front-lit, reverse channels, combination-lit, and back-lit signs created by House of Signs are popular.



Contact House of Signs at 702-822-2700.



About House of Signs

House of Signs creates a variety of signage for businesses across Summerlin South, Spring Valley, Las Vegas, Paradise, and nearby areas.