House of Signs Is the Place to Get Vehicle Wraps in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas, Nevada

Good work speaks for itself. That is what happens when one gets vehicle wraps in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas, Nevada from the House of Signs. The company that has been around since 2007 brings a lot of experience from its owner and the other team members. They are passionate about their work and are eager to provide their clients with just what they require to make the vehicles stand out on the road. Mobile advertising has grown to be one of the best ways for all companies to promote their brand. Commercial vehicles are now not just there for delivering goods, but they have become a good revenue earner, all thanks to vehicle wraps. House of Signs helps their commercial clients tap into this opportunity and put their company on the map. Whether it is a truck or an SUV, House of Signs can take the initiative to turn it into a commercial medium with their high-quality vehicle wraps.



House of Signs offers premium vinyl car and vehicle wraps, an affordable option for a customized look. The premium quality car wraps are made of dual-cast vinyl film and come in over 200 different colors and textures. It is applied with pressure-sensitive adhesive and backed up by their Bubble-Free guarantee. All the vehicle wraps are designed to fit over any nook, cranny, or curve of the vehicle – from bumper to rocker panels. Car wraps are applied over the factory paint and are semi-permanent and removable. Apart from turning the commercial vehicles into a promotional medium, the vehicle wraps from House of Signs can also help restore any classic car. The vehicle wraps can be easily cleaned with soap and water and deliver stunning visuals and head-turning shine for years and years to come.



Apart from vehicle wraps, the company also offers real estate signs in Paradise and Spring Valley, Nevada, trade show signs, design services and more.



