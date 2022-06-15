House of Signs Offers Eye-Catching Channel Signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --The creative design team of House of Signs can develop, create and produce a wide range of channel letter and electric signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, NV. Through them, one can also get logos, displays, banners, trade show displays, vehicle wraps, and vinyl graphics made for their business. The award-winning design team of House of Signs has the full spectrum of creativity, talent, and artistry necessary to develop attractive and impactful signage for businesses of all types and sizes.



Channel letter signs can be seen in many famous stores. They basically feature big, three-dimensional letters that come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, fonts, colors, and illumination styles. Channel letter signs can provide a bold, eye-catching look to any business, and make it more attractive for the target audience. House of Signs can design, create, manufacture, and install channel letter signs for almost any business. They use lightweight aluminum and premium-grade acrylic to fabricate such signs, so as to form a special UV-stable plastic that resists the scorching desert sun of Las Vegas. This makes House of Signs the perfect source to get channel signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, NV.



Even though House of Signs does use multiple light sources for their signage, LED is their most popular one as it is long-lasting and energy-efficient. The lighting styles for signs offered by the company include front-lit, reverse channels, combination-lit and back-lit. No matter what idea one may have in their mind, the staff of House of Signs can use a vibrant range of fonts, shapes, colors, and styles to bring their vision to life, and create a striking sign that can showcase the products and services of a brand in the best possible manner.



Call House of Signs at (702) 822-2700 to schedule an initial consultation with their design team.



About House of Signs

House of Signs is a sign company that was established in 2007. It caters to businesses in Paradise, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Summerlin South, Spring Valley, and nearby areas.