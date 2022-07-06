House of Signs Offers Eye-Catching Electric Signs in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2022 --House of Signs is a sign company offering LED letters and channel letters in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada. When driving around town, electric signs are pretty hard to miss, especially in the evenings. Bright and colorful electric signs are noticeable even from moving vehicles and are effective in catching the attention of the passers-by. One of the best aspects of electric signs is that they are visible 24x7. Many businesses stay open till late at night, like gas station stores, restaurants, pubs, and more. These businesses may miss out on potential customers at night simply because their storefront is not visible enough. A prominently visible electric sign is a marketing tool that can work the clock for a business and help it stand out from its competitors.



House of Signs expertly designs, develops, and installs electric signs in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas, Nevada. They have provided powerful, visually appealing signs to numerous businesses over the years. The elegantly designed signage created by this company goes a long way in adding a modern, professional aura to a business. House of Signs is staffed with an award-winning design team who help their clients to customize every detail of the signage they need and select the perfect combination of colors, font, styling, and effects that can aid in redefining their brand and portray it in a positive light.



House of Signs is particularly renowned for offering LED letter signs, which not only have a distinctive three-dimensional look but have commendable longevity that makes them relatively cost-effective. LED lights can stay illuminated for years without burning out or losing their brightness and clarity. Yet, they are highly energy-efficient as well. Moreover, LED lights are quick and easy to replace. Therefore, the House of Signs team can perform maintenance or replacements on LED signs with no hassle or extra expense.



Contact House of Signs at 702 822 2700.



About House of Signs

House of Signs is a renowned provider of signage solutions in Nevada and majorly caters to businesses across Paradise, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, and nearby areas.