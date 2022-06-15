House of Signs Provides LED Electric Signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --House of Signs was established in 2007. They offer premium electric letter and channel signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada. House of Signs has been designing, fabricating, and installing custom-built signs and displays for a discerning set of clients for years. They aim to develop a robust and powerful brand image for each client.



Electric signs, especially LED letter signs are in vogue today. They have a distinctive, modern, three-dimensional look, but they also boast of a long lifespan, which makes them a pretty cost-effective signage option.



LED signs can stay illuminated for years or more than 100,000 hours without burning out or losing their brightness and clarity. They are also energy efficient. LED signs are easy to replace, and companies like House of Signs offer maintenance or replacement services for them without any hassle.



Many businesses have problems standing out in the highly competitive market of Las Vegas. The assistance of the award-winning design team of House of Signs can provide an edge to a business and put them ahead of the pack. This company specializes in creating custom-built electric business signs. Their artistry and innovation make them one of the best sources to acquire electric signs in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada.



House of Signs can produce unique, modern signage for any brand. No matter how simple or complex a person wants their sign to be, the team of this company has the skill and capabilities to execute the vision of their client seamlessly. The marketing experts of House of Signs can promote the best features of a brand competently. They take the initial inspiration of their clients and build on it to form a cohesive image that strengthens the brand visibility and attracts new customers.



About House of Signs

House of Signs offers a wide range of signage solutions to businesses in Las Vegas, Summerlin South, Paradise, Spring Valley, & North Las Vegas.