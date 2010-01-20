Housewives Hit South Florida!

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2010 -- Lisa Wu Hartwell, one of the stars of the popular reality television series, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta is coming to Boca. She isn’t coming to shop, bask in the sun, or keep the attention of millions of viewers.



Ms. Wu Hartwell is coming to help. Yes, “Housewives” fans, she is coming to South Florida to host “Unveil Your Pink”, a charity function being organized by Women On The Move, a group of women dedicated to the empowerment and advancement of women, and sponsored by GL Homes, one of South Florida’s largest builders . The event is for the benefit of Susan G. Komen, for the Cure, South Florida. The Boca Raton Resort is the venue for this function, that already has hundreds of people lining up to see Ms. Wu Hartwell, and possibly be filmed by Bravo, who will be filming the third season of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta during that time. Breast Cancer is something near and dear to Wu Hartwell:



“This event is supporting a great cause. It’s interesting how we never pay attention to certain issues until it hits close to home. A very close friend of mine was diagnosed with breast cancer recently, and it hit so close to home for me, I decided to take a proactive role in this cause. I truly admire the resilience of so many women going through this challenge, and the more knowledgeable we are about it, the easier it will be to beat it. Early detection is key. I believe this “Unveil Your Pink” event is going to be fabulous, I can’t wait to see how much we raise for this cause.”- Lisa Wu Hartwell.



SUSAN G. KOMEN

Susan Goodman Komen was born October 31, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois, and was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 33. Susan G. Komen fought breast cancer with her heart, body and soul. Throughout her diagnosis, treatments, and endless days in the hospital, she spent her time thinking of ways to make life better for other women battling breast cancer instead of worrying about her own situation. Susan died three years later in 1980. Komen's younger sister, Nancy Goodman Brinker, who felt that Susan's outcome might have been better if patients knew more about cancer and its treatment, and remembering a promise to her sister that she would find a way to speed up breast cancer research founded the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in Komen's memory in 1982. Nancy promised her sister that she would do everything in her power to end breast cancer forever.



That promise is now Susan G. Komen for the Cure®, the global leader of the breast cancer movement, having invested nearly $1.5 billion since inception in 1982. As the world’s largest grassroots network of breast cancer survivors and activists, they’re working together to save lives, empower people, ensure quality care for all and energize science to find the cures. Thanks to events like the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure®, and generous contributions from partners, sponsors and fellow supporters, Susan G. Komen for the Cure® has become the largest source of nonprofit funds dedicated to the fight against breast cancer in the world.



For more information concerning the event, go to http://www.mywomenonthemove.com.



Get your tickets early….they may just sell out!

