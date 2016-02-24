Houston Area Laboratory Announces the Launch of Its New Website

Conroe, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2016 --Nova Biologicals is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website, with the goal of providing users a simpler, more informative resource for enlisting their services. Visitors of our new site can expect a more user-friendly experience, filled with educational resources on the role and importance of biological testing. By providing our clients with such important information, we aim to benefit the health and well-being of millions around the nation.



Nova Biologicals has been providing quality testing services for the water, food, medical device and pharmaceutical industries since its founding by Paul J. Pierce Ph.D in 1993. As a leading NELAP-accredited and FDA Registered lab, Nova Biologicals specializes in microbiological testing and offers a wide range of consulting services. With an emphasis on comprehensive service, Nova Biologicals treats its clients as strategic partners by providing them with the tools and connections necessary to accomplish their goals.



"We couldn't be more excited for our customers to experience our new website!" said Nova Biologicals Director and Owner/Specialist in Microbiology, Paul Pearce."Nova Biologicals has always aimed to be an active partner to our clients, and we hope that our updated look will bring our mission to more people than ever. We look forward to hearing our customers' feedback and to the bright future that we have in store."



The new Nova Biologicals website provides visitors with a wide array of easy-to-find resources. From broad overviews to specific services, users of all knowledge levels can find exactly what they need to begin their partnership with Nova Biologicals.



Please view the redesigned website at http://www.novatx.com, and contact Nova Biologicals at 800-282-5416 with any further inquiries.



About NOVA Biologicals

Since 1993, Nova Biological's team of experts have been providing reliable biological testing and consulting services to help clients achieve precision worry-free.



Specializing in microbiological testing, Nova Biologicals provides comprehensive analytical testing of specimens for the presence of infectious disease organisms. They also provide a wide range of consulting services. For clients whose needs require more than a simple test, Nova Biologicals has the resources and experience to further their project.