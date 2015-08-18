Houston Attorney Matthew Shaffer Named to 2016 Best Lawyers in America List

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --We are proud to announce that Matthew Shaffer, partner of Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, was recently selected for inclusion in the 22nd Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. Shaffer was chosen for the practice area of Admiralty and Maritime Law.



Published since 1983, The Best Lawyers in America© is the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession. The list of attorneys honored in the publication is compiled through a process of nominations and extensive peer-review surveys in which 55,000 leading attorneys cast more than 6.7 million votes on the legal abilities of the nominees in their practice areas.



Matthew Shaffer began his legal career representing large corporate clients more than 25 years ago. In 1992, he joined Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris, L.L.P. to help working men and women recover damages for on-the-job injuries.



As a managing partner of the firm, Shaffer has represented thousands of clients across the United States. Most recently, he successfully settled the largest single victim Jones Act case of record for a client with a brain injury. He has played a significant role in litigation related to several major maritime disasters, including the Deepwater Horizon explosion.



Shaffer is among the small percentage of Texas attorneys who are certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial law. He has previously served as chairman of The Texas State Bar's Grievance Committee for District 4C. He's also licensed to practice law in Colorado. Every year since 2006, Shaffer has been named a Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly Magazine, an honor bestowed on only five percent of the state's attorneys. He has also been recognized by H Texas magazine as one of Houston's Top Lawyers for the People.



About Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris

The personal injury attorneys at Schechter, McElwee, Shaffer & Harris have been helping victims for the past 50 years. Combined, their attorneys have more than 100 years of trial experience in maritime, auto and industrial accidents.



If you or a loved one was injured as the result of negligence, call 800-282-2122 today to schedule a free, confidential consultation. Legal assistance is available both in English and Spanish (Español).